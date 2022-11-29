SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey. Humphrey, 14, has been missing since Friday night.

When she went missing, officers said Humphrey was wearing a black and pink puffy jacket. The photo, shared by detectives on Tuesday, shows a jacket matching that description—but Schenectady Police spokesman Pat Irwin said the jacket cannot be traced back to Humphrey without more information.

Police say the missing girl was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood of Schenectady. Aside from the puffy jacket, she was wearing bell-bottom jeans and tan timberland boots when she was last seen.

Missing posters have been placed all over the park and a section of the park is closed as the investigation continues. Riverside Park itself, though, is still open.

If you have any information that could help detectives find Samantha, or trace the picture back to its source, call (518) 630-0911. This is a developing story—stick with NEWS10 for the latest, both on-air and online.