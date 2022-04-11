SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 1, the Schenectady Police Department announced it was looking for James Arrington, 23, in regard to an animal cruelty incident that took place on October 28, 2021. Arrington currently has a warrant for his arrest for torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide sustenance.

James Arrington, 23, of Schenectady. (Photo: Schenectady Police Department)

Arrington is described as a black man, six feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 165 pounds. If anyone has information on his location, you are asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 603-4012.