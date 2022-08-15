SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating the source of an unfounded bomb threat on Webster Street. After an investigation, police deemed the threat to be not credible.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Webster Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue for the report of a man who had a gun and placed two pipe bombs in the area. Officers blocked off the surrounding area and evacuated several nearby homes for safety reasons.

A Schenectady Police K9 unit responded along with officers from outside agencies to help with the search. After a thorough search and investigation, the threat was determined to be non-credible and possibly not originating from Schenectady.

The scene has since been cleared and the road has been reopened. Officers are currently investigating the source of the call.