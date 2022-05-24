SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department was sent to 864 Emmett Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday evening for a report of shots fired in the area. According to Sergeant Matthew Dearing, multiple shell casings were recovered, and it appeared some of the rounds may have hit a house.

It does not appear that anyone was struck by the bullets, according to police. Detectives are still investigating the incident further.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Schenectady Police at (518) 382-5200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.