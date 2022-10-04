SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place on or near the Union College campus. The incidents reportedly happened on September 29 and September 30.

On Thursday around 8:50 p.m., a person reported that they were robbed on the Nott Street side of the college. The victim said the suspects showed what appeared to be a handgun and took their money. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Later that night around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of St. John the Evangelist Church on Union Street for the report of an attempted robbery. Police said the suspects showed what appeared to be a handgun, but the victim was not injured and no money was taken.

On Friday around 5:40 p.m., police responded to Union College on the Nott Street side for another report of a robbery where the suspect had shown what appeared to be a handgun. Police said money was taken, but the victim was not injured.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects. These incidents are currently under investigation by the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division, with the help of Union College’s Campus Safety. If you have any information, you can call the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.