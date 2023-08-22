SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are investigating multiple fatal overdoses that have taken place in the city over three days.

The first fatal overdose took place Sunday afternoon, and two others occurred early Tuesday morning. Police said all three overdoses took place in the Hamilton Hill/Vale neighborhood any may have involved both injected and/or inhaled substances.

Two more suspected fatal overdoses took place in the Central State Street neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Police said the two individuals were located together and possibly snorted or inhaled the substance.

Police ask that if you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse to reach out to one of the many services in the county for help, including those listed below:

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point – 24/7 Health Hub toll free # – 1-866-930-4999. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone) treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

New Choices – (518)346-4436 or (518) 382-7838. Provides outpatient services, medication assisted treatment, and recovery supports.

Conifer Park – 518-399-6446 for the main facility and 800-926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT, and Family Support services

SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700

SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909. Provides outpatient and MAT services

Ellis Emergency Department- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.

The RSS/Ellis Living Room- (518) 831-1523. Provides an alternate to visiting Emergency Room for

mental health crises.

Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00am-7:00pm, Fri 7:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm. Call 518-370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit hometownhealthcenters.org for more information.

Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – 866-518-4991. This is 24/7 same day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids

St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health

Clinics (CCBHC) – provide a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in

need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health

treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc. Call (518)-354-5390 for more

information.

www.schenectadycounty.com/public-health/narcan – You can get trained in naloxone via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information. Fentanyl test strips and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- 24/7, walk-in program

which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region. 518-630-0911.