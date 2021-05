SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened near Broadway and Millard Street. The incident occurred at 1:41 a.m. on May 4.

At this time, police are seeking information from any witnesses. Those with information are asked to call (518) 788-6566. The department will provide more information as it becomes available throughout the day.