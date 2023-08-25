SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two suspected fatal overdoses are under investigation by the Schenectady Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit and the Detective Division. Both cases are believed to have involved an opioid substance.

Police responded to the first suspected overdose on Thursday evening in the City’s Mont Pleasant Neighborhood. Police responded to the second case in the City’s Northside on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.