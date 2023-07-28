SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department will be hosting a civilian police academy in tandem with other local law enforcement agencies this fall. Those interested in taking part may fill out a survey given by the police department online.

The survey gauges civilians’ interest in possible topics covered, how long the course should be, how many sessions would be held weekly, etc. Those who aren’t interested in joining are still encouraged to fill out the survey.

In 2022, the Albany Police Department held a citizens’ police academy in the Spring of 2022. Per the citizens’ police academy webpage on Albany’s website, their academy offered “a unique opportunity to increase understanding between citizens who live in or work in the City and Albany Police through education.” Weekly classes were offered to cover several topics, help dispel misconceptions, and build trust between citizens and law enforcement.