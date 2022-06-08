SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is providing resources to the public amid recent overdose deaths in the city. Police said there have been four suspected fatal overdoses in just over a week.

Police said although these deaths still need to be confirmed by toxicology, getting the word out is more important than waiting for confirmation. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, you can reach out to one of the agencies listed below that can help.

Resources

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point: 1-866-930-4999, 24/7 Health Hub toll-free Specializes in harm reduction services, overdose prevention, treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, and HIV and hepatitis C screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available.

New Choices: (518) 346-4436 or (518) 382-7838 Provides residential services, outpatient services, Medication-Assisted Treatment, COTI Project, Tele-Medicine, Friends of Recovery, and Family Support

Conifer Park: (800) 928-6433 (inpatient) or (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides Medication-Assisted Treatment, and Family Support services

SPARC Inpatient Rehab: (518) 452-6700 or SPARC Rotterdam clinic: (518) 357-2909 Provides outpatient and Medication-Assisted Treatment services

Hometown Health Schenectady: (518) 370- 1441 Health Center that also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment, employs Certified Recovery Peer Advocates, and their nurses are trained in SBIRT

Ellis Emergency Department: (518) 243-4000 Provides Medication-Assisted Treatment and referrals to treatment, and Certified Recovery Peer Advocate support Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.

The RSS/Ellis Living Room: (518) 831-1523 Provides an alternative to visiting the emergency room for mental health crises.

Hometown Health: (518) 370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175 Open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Offers health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocates, Medication-Assisted Treatment, Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with substance use disorder.

Project COAST (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment): (866) 518-4991. This is 24/7 same-day access to Medication-Assisted Treatment for people who use opioids.

Northern Rivers Mental Health Services: (518) 952-9032 Mental health counseling services and wellness services



The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department helps connect people with services throughout the region. You can reach the 24/7, walk-in program by calling (518) 630-0911. Residents can also get naloxone, or Narcan, training on the Schenectady County website.