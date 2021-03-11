Schenectady PD, culinary students collaborate with Feed Albany to help tackle food insecurity

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This semester, aspiring student chefs are joining a group of restaurant owners/employees, businesses, non-profit organizations, and neighbors to help those in need through a new collaboration with Feed Albany.

Every Wednesday, officers from the Schenectady Police Department will pick up boxes that contain a variety of meals and deliver them to those who are food insecure in Schenectady. These individuals are referred to the Feed Albany program through Albany Medical Center’s Cancer Survivorship Program, New York Connects, and local human services agencies. Meals are also provided to Bethesda House in Schenectady and the College’s food pantry to support food insecure students.

The partnership with SUNY Schenectady is the latest development for Feed Albany. The College plans to prepare 120-150 meals each week. Food and packaging is provided by Feed Albany with menus developed by Chef Michael Stamets, associate professor and “Culinary Olympian.” The meals are prepared by students in the Quantitative Foods courses he teaches.

Chief Eric S. Clifford (Schenectady Police Department), Dr. Steady Moono (President, SUNY Schenectady), and Dominick Purnomo (President of the Board of Directors/A Founder of Feed Albany). Courtesy: SUNY Schenectady/Baker Public Relations

Dr. Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady, describes the College’s collaboration with Feed Albany as “energizing” and “inspiring.”

“As we witness the impact that Feed Albany has had in our community, we are privileged to join with this group of talented and creative individuals dedicated to helping others,” Dr. Moono said. “Our work with Feed Albany is truly transformative on several different levels. We know that for our students, engaging in such a meaningful act of service and kindness while at the same time learning in our labs, is something that they can carry with them throughout their lives.”

One of the founders of Feed Albany is well-known Albany restaurateur Dominick Purnomo, who is the president of the Board of Directors and wine director/co-owner of Yono’s & dp An American Brasserie.

“We believe it’s a perfect partnership which will not only help the students become better chefs, but will also teach them about community service and that hospitality isn’t just something that takes places in a dining room; it’s a way of life,” Purnomo said.

Later in March, the College and Feed Albany plan to expand the partnership to the “Feed The City Initiative.” Each week, the Schenectady Police Department will determine neighborhoods with food insecurities and set up pop-up meal distribution sites.

Chief Eric S. Clifford and Lt. Michael Dalton of the Schenectady Police Department noted that the program will fill a need in the city, especially at a time when people are faced with unprecedented challenges both economically and socially.

“Feed Albany has enabled the Schenectady Police Department to make meaningful connections with city residents in need,” Lt. Dalton said. “I attended classes there; it is great to have the ability to come back, work with students, and give back to the community.”