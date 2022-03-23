SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police Public Information Officer Pat Irwin said Tuesday that officers responded to the area of Auto Zone on State Street around 8 a.m. for reports of an unattended body. The fire department was already on scene when police arrived, and a 43-year-old man had been found dead in the bushes near the store.

Police said it appears the man was homeless. His death does not seem suspicious, although final cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is completed.

The body was originally found by Auto Zone employees. If you have any information on the man or saw the body this morning, you may contact Schenectady Police at (518) 382-5200