Schenectady officers promoted during ceremony

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four members of the Schenectady Police Department took part in a promotion ceremony Monday night.

The department honored an assistant chief as well as three sergeants. They also recognized seven newest police officers who have already begun their field training with the department.

“When they carry the badge for the course of their career it’s something to cherish, to be proud of, and also to protect, so that’s why I think it is important we honor the night we give officers their badges,” Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford said.

Chief Clifford’s son is also going to be joining the police academy on January 24. The chief said he is very proud of his son.