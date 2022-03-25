SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has released the accident report from a patrol car crash that damaged two homes in Schenectady. According to the report, Officer Josh Clifford said he hit a patch of ice, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

On March 3 around 6:45 a.m., Clifford was driving when he left the road and crashed into 747 and 751 Eastern Avenue. The occupants of each home, as well as Clifford, were uninjured.

The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing. Police said at this time, speed and impairment are not factors. The accident reconstruction report will be released once it is completed and reviewed.

You can take a look at the accident report below.