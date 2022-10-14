SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hamilton Hill Arts Center (HHAC) welcomes the public art exhibition on Saturday, October 15. The “When One Door Closes…” exhibition, is free and open to all, featuring music and live performances as well as the option to bid on the 16 works of art created specifically for the event.

HHAC is a black-led, Schenectady-based non-profit with the mission of promoting the knowledge, preservation, and continued development of the arts and culture of the African Diaspora. Rachel Conn, the Executive Director of the HHAC comments, “The title of the exhibit When One Door Closes… seemed so appropriate for what we are going through at the Arts Center and in our community,” “The combination of Covid and the decline of our building at 409 Schenectady St. caused an end to our old way of functioning but opened so many doors to an even greater future for us. I am grateful to the talented team of Artists who have shown their commitment to our cause and can’t wait to show the public what they have created!”

Guests are encouraged to mingle with artists and view the artist-designed doors. Bidding on the doors will be part of the evening’s festivities so bring your competitive spirit. Any doors not purchased on October 15 will be displayed in various locations in Schenectady from June through October 2023. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the HHAC, 409 Schenectady Street.