Schenectady native receives first Grammy nomination

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charlie Post is celebrating the accomplishment of a lifetime. The audio engineer was just nominated for his first Grammy for his work on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 recording of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13 (‘Babi Yar’).

“I think I always knew I wanted to work in music. In high school I thought I wanted to be an electrical engineer but then again anytime I had to practice I did play saxophone instead of you know sort of focusing on the things I should have been focused on,” he said.

His love of music began with saxophone lessons while he was a student at Lincoln Elementary School. He then attended Mont Pleasant High School and SUNY Schenectady.

In a statement to NEWS10, Schenectady City School District said the following about his nomination:

Post had five close calls, before receiving the Grammy nomination this year.

The audio clip heard in the video above was provided courtesy of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.