SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy released a statement Thursday on the passing of the city’s longest serving commissioner. In a prepared statement, the mayor called Alberta Madonna a “true public servant.”

McCarthy said Madonna had an impact on her community and will be greatly missed. The mayor said she served as commissioner of the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority for 31 of the last 58 years.

She was first appointed to the board in 1964 and became the first woman to serve as chair of the board in 1969. In 2018, she received the Patroon Award in recognition of her service.