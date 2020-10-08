Schenectady mayor quarantining after Syracuse event

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gary McCarthy_416352

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to his office, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is under quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19 at an event in Syracuse.

McCarthy announced that he is awaiting testing after being in contact with Binghamton Mayor Rich David at the event on Wednesday. Mayor David has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Yesterday morning, I attended a press conference with Mayor David at Syracuse City Hall ahead of our NYCOM Executive Committee Meeting. I will continue duties as Mayor while under quarantine and awaiting testing under the direction of Schenectady County Health Department.”

Gary McCarthy
Mayor of Schenectady

McCarthy is the second mayor from the Capital Region to announce quarantine. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who attended the same event at Syracuse City Hall, is undergoing the same process.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report