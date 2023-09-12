LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has won $1 million on a Powerball ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Peter Cornell claimed the second-place prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms at 1159 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Cornell chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,121 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with the Powerball being 24. The numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New York scratch-off games generated $516,866,283 in total sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Schenectady County received $48,224,180 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.