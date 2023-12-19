SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has claimed $10 million on a single CASH4LIFE ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Robert Goldup won both the first and second prizes on the ticket.

Goldup bought five sets of numbers for the September 19 drawing, using the same five numbers on four of the five games and a different number for the Cash Ball for each game. Goldup won one first prize worth $7,000 a Day For Life and three second prizes each worth $1,000 a Week For Life.

The winning numbers for the September 19 drawing were 02 03 06 18 19 and the Cash Ball 01. First prize on the CASH4LIFE game guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million. Second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, said the New York Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Speedway at 1911 Curry Road in Rotterdam. Goldup chose to receive all of the prizes as a one-time lump sum, totaling of $6,479,964 after required withholdings.

New York’s CASH4LIFE game generated $119,468,369 in total sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Schenectady County received $48,224,180 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.