SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after a fatal shooting in July 2020. Tevin Alvarez pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree.

Investigators said Ieasha Merritt, 34, was shot in the area of Hamilton and Albany Streets on July 5, 2020. She was a mother and died simply because she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators said gunmen fired across a parking lot during and altercation when Merritt was accidentally struck. Three other suspects have also pleaded guilty.