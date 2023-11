ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 28-year-old Schenectady man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug and firearm crimes. Ramel Gulley admitted to having 2,035 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixtures, which he intended to distribute.

In addition to pleading guilty to the drug charges, Gully admitted to possessing four firearms to protect his proceeds and drug trafficking business. Gulley made $12,625 in drug proceeds.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Capital District Safe Streets Gang Task Force.