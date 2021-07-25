Schenectady man sentenced for raping child, trying to pay victim to drop charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s office, Joshua “Flex” Vasquez, 27, of Schenectady was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 25 years of parole for committing sex crimes against a minor. He must register as a sex offender when he gets out and must comply with a full order of protection granted for the victim, a then-13-year-old girl.

Vasquez reportedly pleaded guilty on May 20. He was sentenced on Monday, July 19. The sentences resolve two separate indictments featuring 24 criminal charges. The guilty plea means he admitted to:

Second-degree rape for sexual intercourse with a female under age 15

First-degree criminal sexual act for engaging in oral sex with the same victim using forcible compulsion

Fourth-degree criminal solicitation for trying to pay off the child victim to drop the charges

In April and May of 2019, Vasquez reportedly engaged in multiple sexual acts with the child at two separate locations in Schenectady. Some at her family home and others in an empty apartment building Vasquez broke into for the purpose of committing these sex crimes on the child. He knew the victim and was not a stranger.