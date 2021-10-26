Schenectady man sentenced for possessing Molotov cocktail

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a Molotov cocktail.

On June 5, 2020, Joel Malek, 43, and a co-conspirator approached a vehicle in the city of Schenectady. The co-conspirator broke the car’s rear window, and Malek admitted to igniting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it into the car through the broken window.

The Molotov cocktail started a fire and caused an explosion. No one was injured but the vehicle was destroyed.

In addition to 87 months in prison, Malek was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He must also pay $3,500 in restitution to the owner of the destroyed vehicle.