Schenectady man sentenced for boxcutter attack

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney announced that Justin Walker, Sr., 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday. This after a jury deliberated for six hours in May, finding him guilty of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon—all felonies.

Walker received the maximum sentence for the top count, first-degree attempted assault. The victim spoke at the sentencing, explaining that she suffers night terrors, daily anxiety attacks, and “extreme difficulty in accepting that her face will never look the same” because of injuries Walker was convicted of inflicting on her throat and neck. “Do not minimize the danger that this man is to society,” she reportedly said.

“It’s not a matter of if he will do this again, it’s only a matter of when,” the victim said, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ultimately, acting County Court Judge Mark Caruso agreed that Walker poses a threat to the community.

Walker also spoke up at sentencing after his attorney read a letter to the court, saying family dysfunction in his early childhood was traumatic. He said that he was struggling to survive and reach his goals, like higher education.

Caruso reportedly told Walker, “You speak well. You write well. I only wish you acted well.” Caruso noted that Walker attempted to cover up the attack and “failed miserably.” The judge commended local business owner Doreen Ditoro for supplying security footage that helped solved the case. It showed Walker disguising himself before the attack.