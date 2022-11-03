SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced on Wednesday to one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run last year. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on May 4, 2021, near Broadway and Millard Street.

Roddy T. Delagrandeanse, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12, 2022, to a single charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting. Arguments were made on his behalf Wednesday by attorney Justin DeArmas, and he was prosecuted by Nicholas Brooks-McDonald on behalf of the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. Acting County Court Judge Mark Caruso sentenced Delagrandeanse.

According to court documents, Delagrandeanse hit Carolyn Lord with his car as she was trying to cross Broadway outside the crosswalk in the area of Millard Street in Schenectady. Lord was 61 years old at the time.

Delagrandeanse was seen on County Cameras coming to a complete stop after hitting Lord, pausing for several seconds, and then driving around her lifeless body. A short time later, another car dragged her body up Broadway hill before it was dislodged in the area of Key Bank. The second driver had become aware that something was under his car, and he is seen on camera getting out to examine his car in the Key Bank parking lot, but he saw nothing because the victim’s body had already fallen off in the roadway where it was found later that morning.

After hitting Lord, Delagrandeanse drove back to his father’s house where he admitted to him that he “struck something or someone.” Delagrandeanse then drove a different car to a hotel room he had previously rented, where cleaning staff later found a bottle of liquor and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana. After learning that police were looking for him, Delagrandeanse turned himself into the Schenectady Police Department. Officers also learned that Delagrandeanse was not driving on a valid driver’s license, police say.