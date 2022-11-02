SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Shaquille Daniels, 30, also known as “Smash,” of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary. The plea took place in Schenectady County Court on the morning that jury selection for trial was slated to begin. By pleading guilty, Daniels admitted to breaking into a house and waving a gun at the people inside.

The guilty plea covered the remaining seven counts in an indictment brought against Daniels. Those additional counts were second-degree menacing, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from a break-in that happened in Schenectady on November 17, 2020, just before 10 p.m. On that date, Daniels and his co-defendant Tyshawn Horton, also known as “Meech,” kicked in the front door of an apartment. According to court documents, the door was kicked so hard that it was knocked off the frame.

Once inside, Daniels pulled out a small handgun and threatened a man in the home. Prosecutors say Horton wanted to attack a woman who lived in the apartment, with whom he had a prior relationship.

Daniels and Horton broke the front door and two televisions while inside the home, resulting in criminal mischief charges. The man who lived in the apartment had three children who were awake and aware of the break-in, which resulted in three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Daniels and Horton fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim’s account was corroborated by photos taken by the Schenectady Police showing the damages to the home. None of the victims were physically injured during the home invasion.

Witnesses were able to immediately name Horton as a suspect in the case. Daniels’ identity was not determined until several days later, as he was only known to witnesses as “Smash.” Daniels’ identity as “Smash” was confirmed by a tattoo on his forearm with the word “Smash” spelled out next to an image of the comic book character, the “Incredible Hulk.”

Daniels will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is expected to be sentenced on January 24, 2023. At sentencing, full orders of protection will be issued for the maximum period allowed by law for the victims, including the children. The defendant will also be ordered to pay restitution for the damages he caused to the victims’ apartment.

The plea was entered before Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski. The case was prosecuted by Special Victim’s Bureau Chief John J. Carson. Daniels was represented by Attorney Kyle Davis.

Horton pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on August 30, 2022, for his role in the break-in. Horton will receive a seven-year prison sentence with five years of parole at sentencing. He will also have the same orders of protection and restitution ordered as Daniels. At that plea, also entered before Judge Sypniewski, the People were represented by Special Victim’s Bureau Chief John J. Carson, and Horton was represented by Attorney Opal Hinds.