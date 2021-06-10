Schenectady man pleads guilty to Molotov cocktail fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Department of Justice, Joel Malek, 43, of Schenectady pleaded guilty to possessing a Molotov cocktail and using it to set fire to a vehicle.

Wednesday’s guilty plea means that Malek admitted to using the improvised incendiary device to cause damage in Schenectady on June 5, 2020. After a “coconspirator”—according to the DOJ—smashed in the driver-side rear window of a vehicle, Malek lit the cocktail and threw it inside, through the window. The fire Malek started led to an explosion, but no one was injured.