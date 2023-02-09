SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 63-year-old man plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a Schenectady woman. The incident took place in October 2021 on Route 7 in the town of Niskayuna.

The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Mark Brodie crossed the center line of Route 7 and struck Denise Guthinger, 68, head on. Guthinger sustained severe internal injuries and was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

Brodie was found to have alcohol and three controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash. He plead guilty to the charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Homicide in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Driving While Ability Impaired, Driving While Intoxicated Per Se, and Driving While Intoxicated by BAC of .18 or more.

Officials said he had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in past 10 years. Brodie is expected to serve six to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 17.