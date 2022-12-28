ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child. Keith Mussenden, 39, pleaded guilty before his sentencing.

As part of his guilty plea, Mussenden admitted that between June 2019 and February 2020, he exchanged messages through multiple social media platforms with a then-14-year-old girl who lived outside of New York. Through these messages, DOJ said Mussenden persuaded, induced, and enticed the victim to take sexually explicit images of herself and send them to him.

Mussenden also allegedly sent the victim sexually explicit images of himself in the hopes of getting sexually explicit images of the victim in return. DOJ said Mussenden had live-streamed video chats with the victim where he requested that the victim perform sexual acts while he did the same.

Mussenden also faces a 20-year term of supervised release, which will begin once he is released from prison. He is also ordered to pay restitution of $3,057.35.