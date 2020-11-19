Schenectady man gets 40-year sentence for child sexual abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Robert Kirk, age 37, of Schenectady was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

Kirk admitted to two July 2018 incidents. He used a picture of a sleeping child for sexually explicit images and video on his phone. His footage featured himself touching the minor child inappropriately, and included images of the child’s naked genitals.

Kirk also admitted to distributing images of child sexual abuse—often referred to as child porn—over a group messaging app. These images included one of the child mentioned above, along with other children. He also admitted to possessing hundreds of images of child sexual abuse.

The U.S. District Judge also sentenced Kirk to a 25-year term of supervised release after his prison term ends.