ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes. Authorities say Brandon Prawl, 28, was convicted on Wednesday of four counts of distributing heroin, possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, after a three-day trial.

According to prosecutors, the evidence at trial showed that on four dates in September 2019, Prawl sold heroin out of a house in Schenectady. On Oct. 4, 2019, Prawl was found in possession of a .45 caliber pistol and loaded magazine, more than 21 grams of heroin, and drug distribution paraphernalia at that same house.

The jury concluded that Prawl possessed the heroin for distribution, and the gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

Prawl faces at least five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced by United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby on March 30, 2023. This case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ashlyn Miranda and Emmet O’Hanlon.