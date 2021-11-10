Schenectady man facing child pornography charges

Schenectady County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
child porn arrest generic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography. New York State Police said Josh Bunn, 35, was arrested on November 9.

Bunn is accused of possessing and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Police said a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to his arrest.

Charges:

  • Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)
  • Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

State Police were assisted by the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Schenectady Police Department.

Bunn was processed by State Police in Princetown and is awaiting arraignment at the Schenectady County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19