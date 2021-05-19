Schenectady man convicted for attacking woman with box cutter

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney announced that Justin Walker, Sr., 36, of Schenectady was convicted on Friday of three felony charges.

The jury found Walker guilty of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. District Attorney Robert Carney said Walker’s trial lasted for three weeks, and the jury deliberated for about six hours before handing up its verdict.

Walker’s guilty verdict stems from an October 2019 incident. Authorities say Walker approached a woman at the Union Inn bar, allegedly asking for his money back after he claimed she sold her bogus drugs days before. Once she said no, Walker reportedly went to his car, parked around the corner, to change his clothes and shoes, and put on a ski mask.

Walker then allegedly jumped a fence, reentering the Union Inn bar, to lie in wait for her to enter the outdoor back patio. Authorities said he attacked her from behind, pulling her head back to slash her across the face, mouth, and neck with a box cutter. He then reportedly jumped the fence again to make his escape.

Law enforcement got extensive security footage from local businesses to track Walker’s route and attempts to disguise himself. He allegedly returned to bar after changing clothes again to watch the victim get loaded into an ambulance.

Police later got a warrant to search Walker’s car, and discovered the handle of the box cutter, which contained the victim’s DNA. She got stitches in her mouth and neck, and her injuries have mostly healed.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23. Walker faces a maximum of 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

The District Attorney says Walker was previously incarcerated for over 12 years for robbing a convenience store clerk in Albany with a loaded shotgun in 2008.