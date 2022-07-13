SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Andre Branchel, 20, of Schenectady was arrested in connection with an unemployment insurance fraud investigation, according to New York State Police. They arrested Brachel on Thursday.

Police said a lengthy investigation into the case was led by the New York State Office of Inspector General. They Police allege that Branchel fraudulently used someone else’s identity to receive $26,000 in unemployment benefits. Now, he faces the following charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

First-degree identity theft

If convicted on both class D felony charges, Branchel could face up to 14 years behind bars.