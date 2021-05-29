Schenectady man arrested on child porn charges

SCHENCETADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, New York State Police announced that they arrested Michael J. McCarthy, 43, of Schenectady in connection to images featuring the sexual abuse of children, commonly called “child porn.”

Law enforcement accuses McCarthy of possessing and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The charges against him are:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Resisting arrest

State police investigators and the Capital Region’s Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest on Thursday. Police say a cyber tip sent to that task force spark the investigation. Ultimately, they executed a search warrant at McCarthy’s home, and they say he resisted arrest during the search.