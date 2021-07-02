Schenectady man arrested on check fraud charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police and Schenectady County District Attorney report the arrest of Winston D. Halliburton, 28, of Schenectady on eight charges related to a check fraud scheme.

Starting in May 2020, police say their investigation showed that Halliburton deposited stolen and forged checks into bank accounts for his personal benefit. They say he withdrew $105,840.40 for his own use, out of a total of more than $115,000 in fraudulent checks that he deposited.

The felony charges against Halliburton span the three separate jurisdictions of Schenectady, Rotterdam, and Niskayuna. They include: