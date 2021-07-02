Schenectady man arrested on check fraud charges

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:
fraud police lights

fraud police lights money financial scam arrest generic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police and Schenectady County District Attorney report the arrest of Winston D. Halliburton, 28, of Schenectady on eight charges related to a check fraud scheme.

Starting in May 2020, police say their investigation showed that Halliburton deposited stolen and forged checks into bank accounts for his personal benefit. They say he withdrew $105,840.40 for his own use, out of a total of more than $115,000 in fraudulent checks that he deposited.

The felony charges against Halliburton span the three separate jurisdictions of Schenectady, Rotterdam, and Niskayuna. They include:

  • Second-degree grand larceny
  • Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire