Schenectady man admits to providing drugs, alcohol to minor girls; sexually abusing victim

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is facing 10 years in jail after he plead guilty to a weapon and a sexual abuse charge.

Between February and June 2020, police said 40-year-old Raheim Clay acted inappropriately toward a 12-year-old female and her 15-year-old sister.

Officials said Clay sold or gave the 12-year old marijuana at least five times and provided both girls alcohol twice. He also admitted to inviting the 12-year old to his home, gave her alcohol and touched her in a sexual manner on two separate occasions.

The girls were not well known to Clay, and the relationship was fostered by him for the purpose of victimizing them, officials said.

The sisters told police about the abuse, and during the investigation, police found a loaded .38 Smith and Wesson hidden in Clay’s bedroom closest.

Clay plead guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

He is expected to face 10 years in jail and 15 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on October 8. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, and a full order of protection will be issued for the victims.