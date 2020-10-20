Schenectady launches website to help you plan your vote

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Board of Elections has launched a new Plan Your Vote website.

The goal of the site will be to educate voters, by providing information on absentee ballots, and voting in-person. Additional information about how to fill out an absentee ballot and how to return it, as well as dates, times, and locations for Early Voting, is also on the site.

You can access this site here.

This comes as the Schenectady County Board of Elections is extending their hours for absentee voting.

The new extended hours are listed below:

Tuesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to noon

More From Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES