SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Board of Elections has launched a new Plan Your Vote website.
The goal of the site will be to educate voters, by providing information on absentee ballots, and voting in-person. Additional information about how to fill out an absentee ballot and how to return it, as well as dates, times, and locations for Early Voting, is also on the site.
You can access this site here.
This comes as the Schenectady County Board of Elections is extending their hours for absentee voting.
The new extended hours are listed below:
- Tuesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Monday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to noon
More From Your Local Election Headquarters
- Schenectady launches website to help you plan your vote
- Utah rivals in governor’s race unite in call for decency
- Feds say US colleges ‘massively’ underreport foreign funding
- Binghamton Area Voter Guide
- Senate Republicans try to ignore Trump’s attacks on Fauci
LATEST STORIES
- DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Rensselaer County offering online training program for at-home caregivers, via Trualta
- Binghamton Area Voter Guide
- Partnership between Unity House, animal organizations helps domestic violence victims and their pets
- 2 Hoosick Falls Central School District students test positive for COVID-19