SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County’s Public Health Services (SCPHS) warns residents to be vigilant of ticks as the weather gets warmer. SCPHS has launched a new Tickborne Illness Prevention

Dashboard to help raise awareness as well as to educate residents on the prevalence of ticks and tickborne

illnesses within the County.

According to SCPHS, Lyme’s Disease is the most common tickborne illness in Schenectady County, and by preventing tick bites is the best way to avoid tickborne illnesses. The dashboard will include prevention information in addition to tick data collected by the NYS Department of Health, and a link to an EPA-registered repellents search tool.

SCPHS also said a limited number of free tick removal kits are available to residents provided by the county. Information about how to request a kit is available on the SCPHS webpage.