SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The party goes on as hundreds of members attended the Schenectady Jewish Community Center’s second annual art festival Sunday.

Record shattering heat and impending thunderstorms could not stop hundreds of excited attendees from flocking to the Jewish community center’s second annual art festival Sunday. The event brought in nearly 500 people who enjoyed the festivities indoors where art, food, and fun were being had by all.

“Because of the weather you can see here behind me all the art that the artists have so some of their good paintings that they paint are wooden art, in this heat and for the sake of the artist for the sake of the people that are coming to visit us we have the program indoors,” said Judy Ben-Ami, Director of Jewish Cultural & Adult Programming.

Parents and kids alike were able to visit several vendor booths and displays and artwork as well. All while enjoying craft-making sessions, storytime, and more. The sounds of mohawk river harmony playing all the classic rock favorites were another family hit.

After two years of surviving a pandemic, creator Judy Ben-Ami thought it best to give artists a chance to get exposed to the community and share their talents. 17 artists in total.

For a few, it was their first time. “Depending on what the community needs and what the needs are in general depending on the times I make programs to answer the needs in the community throughout the year,” said Ben-Ami.

Local artists here said it was a relief to get back to normalcy after a two-year pandemic kept them from exhibiting their art. They were extremely grateful just to get back out in the community, again.

“I feel like as a working artist it’s very important to be able to get your name out there,” said Amy Modesti.

“It’s a great opportunity for local artists to present their work and to kind of be seen in a new way other than online ETSY and other platforms,” said Naomi Rotere of Naomi Julia Bracelets.