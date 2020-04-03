Schenectady JCC builds virtual outlet for the community

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After their doors temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schenectady JCC went online to connect with their community.

Available on their website, the center has built a virtual one-stop shop for kids, adults, and seniors with activities ranging from story time to exercise classes and personal training and so much more.

According to Jewish Cultural and Adult Programming Director Judy Ben-Ami, their fitness videos have become one of their most popular offerings.

Watch one of their family workout videos here:

Their online classes and videos are updated weekly and are open to anyone who is interested.

On Tuesday, Jewish Cultural and Adult Programming Director Judy Ben-Ami will host a special Passover event on Zoom at 2 p.m. in celebration of the Jewish holiday.

For more information on their weekly online events, visit their website.