SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady was the host of over 40,000 visitors last weekend, Sept. 9 through 11, with a multitude of different events happening downtown, in Central Park, and Niskayuna. This marks the first year since 2019 that all established events returned to their pre-pandemic quota of activity and offerings.

Downtown Schenectady played host to the 71st Stockade Villagers’ Outdoor Art Show, the 46th St. George Greek Festival, the 17th Little Italy Street Fest, the SaturJay celebration at the Jay Street Marketplace, the weekly Schenectady Greenmarket, and the band Stone Temple Pilots at Frog Alley Brewing. Event-goers also crowded Schenectady Caribbean Day at Central Park’s Music Haven Stage and the 44th Carrot Festival at Congregation Agudat Achim in Niskayuna.

“It was beyond exciting to see the streets throughout Downtown Schenectady filled with people to a degree that we haven’t seen since before the pandemic,” said Jim Salengo, the executive director of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. “The weekend was a showcase of downtown’s diverse neighborhoods, culture, and arts, as well as a great economic boost for our many small businesses that welcomed thousands of visitors through their doors.”

Todd Garofano, the executive director of the Discover Schenectady Convection and Tourism Bureau also shared his enthusiasm about the affairs that took place. “We were thrilled to see so many visitors attend such a diverse offering of events throughout Schenectady County this weekend. In addition to the many events mentioned, crowds are still thronging to Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience at Armory Studios NY, and the US Tennis Association held their Eastern Sectional Championships at Central Park, bringing players and teams from throughout the Northeast. All this activity supports Schenectady County’s economy, jobs, and the vitality of our downtowns and neighborhoods.”