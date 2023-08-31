SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady announced they will be hosting their annual Community Health Fair. The event is scheduled for September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will feature family fun activities, raffles, music from a live DJ, and a multitude of local vendors and business. The event will also offer a variety of health and safety showcases, including a children’s bicycle helmet giveaway, blood pressure screenings, and flu shots (health insurance card required).

The Community Health Fair will be held at Schenectady City Hall, located at 105 Jay Street. The event is free and open to the public.