SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He’s been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.

Officers responded to Odell Street near Brandywine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Once there, they found Henderson down in the street and later pronounced him dead.

Police said there are no other updates at this time. Anyone with information about this case can call the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 788-6566.