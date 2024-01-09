SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its winter programming lineup full of exciting events with various local history topics. These programs will be starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Wayne E. Lee for their Winter Speaker Series.

The SCHS is a private, non-profit organization with a mission to encourage understanding of local history, people, and cultures, as well as story sharing and inspiring dialogue. To bring this goal to fruition they use interactive exhibits, talks, concerts, educational programs, and community events.

These programs will be held online or in-person depending on the event. Locations for in-person events include the Schenectady County Historical Society, the Mabee Farm Historic Site, the Grems-Doolittle Library, the Schenectady History Museum, and Brouwer House Creative.

The programs are for people of all ages and demographics to have a chance to get involved and learn about our local history with family programs, full moon walks, wine tastings, the opportunity to delve into Schenectady’s Black History during Black History Month, hands-on workshops, and more. A full list of events and tickets can be found on the SCHS website. Many programs will be free or at a reduced price for SCHS members.

Audrey Humphrey, SCHS’ Director of Visitor Services and Membership encourages people to join the SCHS by adding, “Through SCHS’ two reciprocal museum pass programs (the North American and the Empire State Museum reciprocal programs), SCHS members have a wonderful opportunity to visit hundreds of museums throughout New York and the USA for free!”