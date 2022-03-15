SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature announced Tuesday the return of their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection program for 2022. The program lets County residents bring unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes to SUNY Schenectady for safe and environmentally-friendly disposal.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m in the back parking lot at SUNY Schenectady, 78 Washington Ave. Space is limited, and online registration is required on Schenectady County’s website or by calling (518) 388-4775.

“The overwhelming response we received from the public at our last event in December shows just what an important resource these events are for the community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Ruzzo, Vice-Chair of the Environmental Conservation, Renewable Energy & Parks Committee. “While the pandemic severely limited our ability to hold these events over the last 2 years, we are excited to announce that Schenectady County will offer 4 events in 2022 to help residents safely dispose of common household chemicals, including paint, cleaning supplies, and lawn chemicals, in an environmentally smart and friendly way.”

Accepted items:

Leftover or unused household cleaners

Paints and paint-related items (no empty paint cans)

Lawn and garden chemicals

Automobile fluids (except motor oil)

Other hazardous chemicals found around the house

The HHW collection does not accept motor oil, lighting, batteries, asbestos, explosives, smoke detectors, medical waste, grill-sized propane tanks or larger, electronics, computers, or empty paint containers. Only materials from residential households will be accepted.