SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Habitat for Humanity finished up its Women’s Build Week on Friday. The group partnered with Rivers Casino and Resort to paint two homes on First Street.

Kathy Fernandez has been the Executive Director of Schenectady Habitat for Humanity for almost a year now. She said she’s certainly got her hands full.

“We have not only these two homes, but we have four other homes that we are working on this upcoming year,” said Fernandez. “Got a number of projects going, but it’s wonderful.”

Dozens of employees from Rivers Casino and Resort rolled up their sleeves to paint the two homes. “It’s part of the national habitat organization, so affiliates all across the country are doing their women’s build at the same time we are,” explained Fernandez. “So, it’s kind of fun that way.”

Anna Boyd is the Director of Human Resources at Rivers. She says this project was right up their alley. “It’s very on par with what we do,” she said. “The Rivers Gives Program is just getting us out into the community, being a part, being present, and giving back.”

And working with Habitat for Humanity is the cherry on top. “And we’re just happy to be out here and support and be a part of the community,” concluded Boyd.

If you think you might qualify for a home through Habitat for Humanity, a link to apply is available on their website. For more information, call (518) 395-3412.