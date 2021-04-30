Schenectady Greenmarket to host COVID vaccine events Sundays in May, June

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is partnering with the Schenectady Greenmarket to hold COVID-19 vaccine PODs during market hours outside of the Karen B. Johnson Library Sundays in May and June.

The County is focused on increasing accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. According

to the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, over 54% of Schenectady County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is the fourth highest percentage

in the state.

The Schenectady Greenmarket Vaccine PODs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Schenectady Greenmarket will be signed up for their second shot at the same location.