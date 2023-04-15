SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Greenmarket will be moving back outside for the Spring season starting on Sunday. The outdoor Greenmarket is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of November around Schenectady City Hall.

Over 80 local vendors and community organizations participate in the Greenmarket offering fresh produce, hot meals, craft drinks, crafts, and more. The Greenmarket will include food trucks, live music, community tables, and several kids’ activities. The weekly event offers an easily accessible way to healthy food.

The Schenectady Greenmarket also announced its plan to continue its Food Box Program which launched last year. The program offers lower-income customers the chance to purchase a produce box at a discounted rate, according to Relentless Awareness. EBT/SNAP payments are accepted at Schenectady Greenmarket in addition to programs like Double Up Food Bucks.